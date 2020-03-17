Tiger Shroff looks intriguing & flaunts his washboard abs in the second poster of 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff has shared the second poster of I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 much to the excitement of fans. It is slated to be released on March 18, 2020.

Tiger Shroff has been hogging the limelight since last year as has been giving back to back hit movies for some time including War and Baaghi 3. His action sequences in the latest release Baaghi 3 has won millions of hearts. Well, of course, we cannot move forward without having mentioned Tiger’s amazing dancing skills which he displays in almost every movie. There is no doubt about this fact that he is a vision to watch on the silver screen.

As we have earlier reported, the Heropanti actor will soon step into Mithun Chakraborty’s shoes for the reprised version of the iconic song ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’ Tiger has already shared his first look poster yesterday and just when we were having speculations about the same, he has now shared another intriguing poster! The actor is seen flaunting his washboard abs in this new poster. Clad in a black half-jacket and dazzling pants, Tiger has got the perfect look for a disco dancer. He flaunts a pair of cool shades while looking at the other side.

Check out the poster below:

The new version of Disco Dancer has been sung by Benny Dayal and is recreated by Salim-Sulaiman. The choreography for the song has been done by Bosco Martis. It is slated to be released tomorrow i.e. on March 18, 2020, much to the excitement of the fans. On the professional front, after the tremendous success of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for Heropanti 2 which is scheduled to be released next year.

