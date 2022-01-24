Tiger Shroff looks ripped in a casual grey t-shirt in these new pictures from movie sets; Check out

Though it has only been seven years since Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014, his fame and fan following have only grown and today, he is one of the most notable B-Town celebs. Fans absolutely adore Tiger's suave appearance, daredevil feats, and slick dancing skills in addition to his celluloid performances. Moreover, Tiger, being an amazing idol to his fans, makes sure to give his audience regular updates of his life on his social media. His Instagram is full of amazing pictures and videos of himself, and netizens keep coming back for more. And guess what, Heropanti, the movie that kickstarted his Bollywood journey, is soon coming back for round 2!

Recently, Tiger Shroff was spotted on a movie set. While, it is not confirmed which movie, we speculate it is Heropanti 2 sets. The Student of the Year 2 actor looked dapper in his basic outfit. He wore a tight full-sleeved grey tee that flaunted his ripped figure along with blue jeans. Moreover, he could be seen cutting numerous cakes with his team members.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff's most recent film appearance was in Baaghi 3. Currently, he has numerous promising projects in the pipeline. As we already mentioned, Tiger will appear with Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2. Aside from that, he has Ganapath, in which he will share screen for the second time with Kriti Sanon. He's also got Baaghi 4 in the works.

