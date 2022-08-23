Tiger Shroff looks ripped in new UNSEEN photo, poses with his water bottle

Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed stunts has undoubtedly gone to create a mark for himself with his exceptional action sequences evenly distributed throughout his career. Fans love him for his athletic prowess that is evident from his on-screen features. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. Every time we think the actor has reached his fitness peak, he turns around and pushes his body to such extremes that we are left awestruck.

Meanwhile, the Heropanti actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories to share a rugged photo of himself. In the picture, Tiger is seen donning a rugged look in leather jacket and trendy shades. He is also seen carrying bottle in his hand and a bag on his shoulder.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Screw Dheela, one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as untrue.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.