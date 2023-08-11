Tiger Shroff looks suave as he embraces the Barbiecore trend in a hot-pink suit; fan says 'Bollywood Ken'

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Heropanti 2, shared some dashing photos as he jumped on the Barbiecore trend on Instagram. Even though the actor is late, still he joined the trend and shared dashing photos of himself in a hot-pink and shimmery suit. As fans of the actor caught a glimpse of his stunning photos, even they couldn’t resist his charm.

Tiger Shroff joins the Barbiecore trend with his hot pink suit

Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff established himself in the film industry as a true blue action hero. The actor is often known for performing high-octane stunts and satisfying action sequences. Apart from this, the Baaghi actor is also known for his outstanding dancing skills. However, on several occasions, Tiger has earned quite praise for his fashion sense and style.

As it is quite evident from his dashing looks at many events, Shroff is also a fashionista and has his own style. Hopping on the Barbiecore trend a bit late, the War actor recently took to Instagram to share his epic look. Shroff shared photos in a pink suit and posed with grace. He looked suave in the pink look, with his hair styled almost perfectly.

Sharing the photos, in the caption, Tiger wrote, “Is it too late to join the barbie party?” Have a look:

For many wondering what the Barbiecore trend is; it revolves around the ones embracing the color pink in their outfits. This trend also came into being after the release of the film Barbie.

After Tiger shared the photos in the hot-pink suit, he received a lot of appreciation from his fans. In fact, his comments section was filled with love and admiration. While one of the fans wrote, “ Awww Our Bollywood Ken (red heart emojis),” another one wrote, “So handsome, love you suit looks (red heart emojis).”

Tiger Shroff rumored girlfriend

Tiger Shroff recently made headlines for his rumored relationship with Deesha Dhanuka. According to a report in Bombay Times, the 33-year-old actor is currently dating Dhanuka and his parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are well aware of his relationship. As per the report, Dhanuka works at a senior position in a production house and often helps Shroff in finding worthy scripts. It is believed that both of them started dating when Shroff parted ways with actress Disha Patani.

Work front

Work-wise, the actor will be seen in the most-anticipated film Ganapath: Part 1 next. The film is a Vikas Bahl directorial and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the big screen this year, on October 20.