Tiger Shroff lovingly looks at his pet while enjoying rains in the balcony; Disha Patani is all hearts; PHOTO

As we speak, Tiger Shroff is quarantining at home with his family, and sometimes, Tiger is papped in the city as she steps out for some dubbing work. That said, although fans sorely miss Tiger and Disha’s paparazzi photos, however, thanks to social media, the Baaghi actor often shares his candid photos and workout videos with his Instafam. And today, not Tiger but mother Ayesha Shroff, who is equally active on Instagram, shared a candid photo of her son who was seen chilling with their pet in the balcony.

In the said photo, we can see Tiger Shroff looking at the pet while sitting in the balcony in the photo, the Heropanti actor is seen wearing an all blue casual look, and alongside the photo, Ayesha’s caption read, “Love has many faces @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu..” Well, soon after, liked the photo. As we speak, Tiger Shroff’ sister, Krishna Shroff, is in Australia with boyfriend. Well, ever since the lockdown was announced, it was being reported that Disha Patani was living with Tiger Shroff at his house in Mumbai, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such rumours as she clarified that Disha isn’t staying with them but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other. Also, Disha celebrated her birthday with Tiger and his family at his residence.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in the sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film has been stalled.

