Tiger Shroff makes a fan's day, turns photographer for her in London; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star often shares pictures from his personal and professional life on Instagram. The action star is currently shooting for his mega venture Ganapath in London. Ganapath is a two-part film directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Kriti Sanon in a leading role. Kriti and Tiger made their debut together in 2014 with the release of ‘Heropanti’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger recently took to Instagram and shared a video from London, where he turned photographer for a fan on the street.

Tiger can be seen wearing a black overcoat as he clicks pictures of a fan from multiple angles. Tiger shared the video and wrote in the caption, “I thought I was killing it for this lady until she saw the photos I took for her”. Tiger has recently shared another video on Instagram where he can be seen ice skating for the first time. Tiger wrote in the caption, “Not bad for my first time on the ice.” In the video, he is wearing black jeans paired with a black t-shirt. As there is cold, he is also wearing a black color overcoat. As soon as he shared the video, many of his fans dropped comments.

Take a look:

Tiger’s rumored girlfriend Disha also commented. She writes, “More and more Cardio hahaa.” Mother Ayesha Shroff called it ‘Soooooooo cuuuute’ along with heart emojis. Tiger has many films in the pipeline including ‘Heropanti 2’ where he is starring alongside Disha Patani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

