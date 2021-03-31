Tiger Shroff makes a little fan's birthday special by sending him love in a post: Hope you have the best year

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a special birthday wish for a little fan of his. The Baaghi 3 actor shared a photo with a little boy at his gym as he showered love on him.

Among the famous stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is known to be the one who loves to interact with his fans. He enjoys a significant fan following among the kids who love to see him nail action stunts on screen. Not just this, his killer dance moves also impress many fans. Recently, a little fan of Tiger turned a year older and shared a photo on social media. The Baaghi 3 star picked the perfect way to wish him and left the internet in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, "Happy bday champ. Hope you have the best year." In the photo shared by Tiger, we can see a little boy at Tiger's gym. The little fan is seen wearing a tee that says 'Tiger Shroff ka Fan.' Next to him, Tiger is seen posing and pointing to the caption on the tee. The Baaghi 3 star is also seen flaunting a mask with his casual look. One of Tiger's team members shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story.

Reposting the same, Tiger wished his little fan and sent love to him. Seeing this sweet gesture by the Baaghi 3 star, fans could not stop praising the handsome star.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has been quite occupied with his upcoming projects. He will be seen next in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. Kriti's look was revealed a few weeks back in a stylish manner from the upcoming actioner with Tiger. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release in December 2021.

