Tiger Shroff mentors a young fan over video call after the boy injured himself trying to perform stunts

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor

When we talk about Tiger Shroff, what instantly comes to mind are his kick-ass stunts, and ripped body. Well, right from his first film- Heropanti until Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has amply proved that when it comes to action, he is the best in the business, and his contemporaries quite agree to it. That said, today, we came across a piece of news that had us multiply our respect for Tiger. Why? Because we all know that Tiger’s fan following is massive and what we also know is that children are huge fans of Tiger, and look up to him, and in order to copy tiger and his stunts, a young child attempted some stunts and ended up injuring himself. That’s right!

From his Michael Jackson dance moves to jumping from one building to another, Tiger Shroff always wins hearts and sadly, one of his young fans injured himself while trying out the actor’s stunt so much so that the fan needed medical aid. Well, as per reports, an eight-year-old fan of Tiger Shroff named Aaditya Jain injured himself while trying out the stunts few weeks back. Needless to say, his parents were troubled seeing their son copy in real life what Tiger Shroff performs on screen and in order to ensure that their son doesn’t repeat the mistake, the parents tried to get in touch with Tiger Shroff, and knowing Tiger, he spoke to the young boy through a video call. According to reports, Tiger explained to his young fan that all actors and adults perform stunts under expert supervision and he shouldn’t try to do them at home. Also, since the fan was diabetic, Tiger made sure that he convinced the boy to take his insulin shots and take care of his health.

As per reports, the call lasted for 10 minutes and before hanging up, this Baaghi actor invited his fan and his family to meet him the next time they are in Mumbai.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

