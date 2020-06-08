Tiger Shroff is missing his ‘play’ time at the gym as he shares THROWBACK video of somersaults and back flips

Today, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen attempting flips and somersaults; Check throwback video here

We all know that Tiger Shroff is one of the fit actors in the industry and prior to the lockdown, the Baaghi actor used to often get papped outside the gym, however, amid the pandemic, Tiger is quarantining at home with his family. Besides shooting, what the actor majorly misses is his workout regime and today, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen doing back flips, somersault, among other stunts and alongside the video, he wrote, “Miss going out to play..”

And since Tiger hasn’t been hitting the gym, the actor has been working out at home, and often, he takes to social media to share sneak-peek of his workout regime. That said, yesterday, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, shared a video on social media as she stepped out cycling with dad Jackie Shroff while enjoying the first Mumbai showers, and ever since the lockdown started, Jackie Shroff was at their farmhouse on the Mumbai Pune highway, and it was only recently that the Bharat actor returned home after the lockdown was partially lifted.

Ever since the lockdown, it was being reported that Tiger Shroff and alleged girlfriend Disha Patnai have been living in together at his house, however, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such reports. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 starring , and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×