Tiger Shroff mourns loss of his cat & shares heartfelt note; Says ‘Hope you come back to us in every lifetime’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his cat, JD on its demise. The Baaghi 3 actor was joined by his mom Ayesha Shroff and close friend Disha Patani in grief as they mourned the loss.

Tiger Shroff has been creating a lot of buzz in the town post the release of Baaghi 3. The much anticipated release of the year opened to mix review and the young star is busy basking in the success of the action drama. However, the War actor is making the headlines once again today but for an unfortunate reason. Tiger has suffered a personal loss today as he lost his pet cat JD. He shared the heartfelt news with his fans on social media as he shared a beautiful picture of his cat.

To note, Tiger’s post was a repost of his mother Ayesha Shroff’s post. In the caption, Tiger expressed his love for JD and thanked him for giving happiness and love for 17 years. He even wished to have him in every life. “God bless you my brother. thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until I come join you again! I love you so much #rip,” Tiger wrote.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s heartfelt note for his cat JD:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has been winning hearts for his performance as Ronnie in the third instalment of Baaghi 3 which also featured , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. He will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala production Heropanti 2 which will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and will be hitting the screens on July 16, 2021.

