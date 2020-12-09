Tiger Shroff nails 10 feet high overhead kick and Disha Patani finds it ‘insane’; Ayesha Shroff is stunned

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to drop a video from his intense workout regime and it will leave you all stunned. Meanwhile, check out Disha Patani and Ayesha Shroff’s reaction to it.

Well, it seems like Tiger Shroff does not want to leave any opportunity to leave all of us in awe of him. The handsome hunk is known for his love and dedication towards fitness. From dropping videos of his intense workout to nailing overhead kicks, he manages to set the internet on fire with his amazing social media posts. Speaking of this, the Baaghi star has shared a video from his workout regime and it has left everyone including his rumoured girlfriend and mother Ayesha Shroff stunned.

Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a video wherein he can be seen hitting the bull's eye with a 10 feet high overhead kick. He captioned the video as "10 ft ... i think its time to take the roof higher#luckyshot.” The video speaks volumes about his intense workout routine that he follows to stay fit. Needless to say, it is shelling out major fitness goals. Disha, who is all praises for it, wrote, "Insane" with fire emojis. The actor’s doting mother often drops her comments while praising his son. This time, too, she could not resist herself and dropped heart emojis on the video.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Tiger is all ready to set the silver screen ablaze with his upcoming action flicks. He will be seen doing hardcore action in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Ganapath Part 1. The dashing actor also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to his debut film of the same name. The previous film was helmed by Sabbir Khan and had Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Heropanti 2 will be directed by Baaghi 2 filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The movie is slated to release on July 16 next year.

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

