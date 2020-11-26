Tiger Shroff nails a perfect double backflip on BTS song Home in THIS video and leaves fans inspired; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of his workout session at the gym. As he teamed up with his trainers, the Baaghi 3 star managed to perfectly do a backflip and left all motivated.

Among the fittest stars in Bollywood, if there is someone who never lets anything come in the way of his workout sessions, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome Baaghi 3 star never fails to leave fans inspired with his commitment and dedication to his fitness. Often, when he spends time at the gym, Tiger gives fans a sneak peek of his workout sessions too. His followers love to witness him sweating it out at the gym and once again, the Baaghi 3 star has shared a glimpse of his workout session as he jammed to BTS song Home.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger recently shared a video where he was seen nailing his gymnast act at the gym. With the BTS song Home playing in the background, the Baaghi 3 star could be seen teaming up with his friends at the gym to nail a perfect double backflip. Clad in a vest with track pants, the star looked pumped to nail the stunt. In between as the video slows down, we get a glimpse of his perfect backflip.

With the video, Tiger surely left his fans inspired to hit the gym. Not just this, his love for BTS' music also was evident as he put up their song Home as the background music of the video.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, recently, the handsome star returned to India after spending his Diwali in the Maldives. It was rumoured that Tiger was holidaying with his rumoured girlfriend , who also was in the Maldives at the same time. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and recently, the motion poster was released. Besides this, he also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

