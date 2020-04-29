Tiger Shroff is impressed with Shilpa Shetty’s son as he attempts back flip in a THROWBACK video

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff is super impressed with Shilpa Shetty’s son, Viaan, as the little boy attempts a back flip with him. Watch

We all know that when it comes to actions and stunts, there is nobody as good as Tiger Shroff in Bollywood and ever since his debut film- Heropanti, Tiger has proved that he is one powerhouse of a performer. From his dancing to his action scenes, not just girls, but Tiger enjoys a massive fan following with the kids, and amongst a host of kids, Kundra and Raj Kundra’s son, Viaan, is a fan of Tiger Shroff and Shilpa, on various occasions, has revealed that Viaan admires Tiger Shroff.

And amidst the lockdown, since all of us are indoors, Raj Kundra shared a throwback video on social media which has Viaan practicing a back flip with Tiger Shroff. In the said video, we can see Viaan showing his flip after which the Baaghi 3 actor displays his flip and while Tiger performs, Viaan sits in awe of the actor. Alongside the video, Raj Kundra wrote, “My little tiger Viaan with his inspiration and idol @tigerjackieshroff #flips #inspiration #idol #baaghi #focus practice makes perfect! #teamtiger thank you @rahulsuryavanshi27..” Soon after, Tiger Shroff left a comment on the video which read, “My bro is next level.”

On the work front, while Shilpa Shetty will be making a comeback to movies with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 co-starring . Also, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2. Now besides work, Tiger Shroff is always in the news for his love affair with and recently, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, rubbished rumours of Tiger and Disha living in together amid lockdown. In an interview, Krishna said that Disha Patani isn’t staying with them at their residence, however, Krishna Shroff stated that she stays close by and so, they often go grocery shopping together.

Check out the video of Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan train and perform a back flip:

ALSO READ: Disha Patani wows the Internet as she rescues an injured bird amid lockdown; SEE PHOTO

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×