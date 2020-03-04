Tiger Shroff opens up on Disha Patani’s dance in Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me & her birthday wish for him

Ahead of Baaghi 3 release, Tiger Shroff opened up about Disha Patani’s sizzling act in the song Do You Love Me and also on her special birthday wish for him in a recent interview.

One of the most highly anticipated releases of 2020 is Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. While the main leads are played by Tiger and Shraddha, also did a special song Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3 which is being loved. Often Disha and Tiger become the talk of the town due to their close friendship. However, recently, on Tiger’s birthday, Patani shared an endearing wish with a video for the Baaghi 3 star and mentioned that he makes it hard for her to match up to his level of dancing.

Now, in a recent chat with Times Of India, Tiger has opened up about Disha’s sizzling act in Do You Love song and also on her birthday wish for him. While talking about Disha’s comment about matching up to his level of dancing, Tiger said that between a guy and girl dancing, there is a lot of difference. Hence, it can’t be put against each other. The Baaghi 3 star thought of Disha’s comment on his dancing to be kind and went on to praise her performance in the Baaghi 3’s song.

On her performance in Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3, Tiger said, “She has done a fabulous job in the song.” Talking about Disha’s birthday wish for him, Tiger spoke up and said “I don’t think she has to perform like me or match me. When a girl dances and expresses her movement and when a guy dances to express his movement, it is too different to compare. I think she was just being very kind.”

Check out Disha’s birthday wish for Tiger:

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger often indulge in social media banter which is loved by their fans too. Whenever the two are spotted together, Disha and Tiger’s fans end up making their photos viral on social media. On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 which will star Shraddha with him for the second time. It also has Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

