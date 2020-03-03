Tiger Shroff or Aditya Roy Kapur: Which actor makes a better on screen pair with Shraddha Kapoor? VOTE NOW

Shraddha Kapoor has worked in films with Tiger Shroff and with Aditya Roy Kapur as well. Ahead of Baaghi 3’s release, who do you think looks the best with Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen?

One of the most popular stars in Bollywood is . The diva kicked off her career with a brief role in Teen Patti followed by her film Luv Ka The End. However, her first successful film Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. Post that, there was no looking back for Shraddha. The diva worked with several actors in the past few years. However, her role in Baaghi with Tiger Shroff was also loved by fans. With Aditya Roy Kapur, she did another film, Ok Jaanu in 2017 and their chemistry was also loved.

Now, ahead of her second film with Tiger, Baaghi 3, we thought to know from fans which actor makes the best on screen pair with Shraddha between Shroff and Aditya. While Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry sizzled in Aashiqui 2 and in Ok Jaanu, Kapoor also looked great with Tiger in Baaghi’s first part. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, in which Shraddha will be seen as Siya and Tiger will be seen as Ronnie in the action sequel.

So far, in the two songs from Baaghi 3, Shraddha and Tiger looked great. From sizzling chemistry in Dus Bahane 2.0 to cute banter in Bhankas, Shraddha and Tiger made for a great on screen pair. However, when Ok Jaanu and Aashiqui 2 had released, Shraddha’s chemistry with Aditya had set the screens on fire. The most popular song Humma Humma’s revamped version featured Aditya and Shraddha and it was one of the chartbusters of the year. Now, it would be great to know who fans pick looks the best with Shraddha on the screen.

