Tiger Shroff is overwhelmed as Amitabh Bachchan tries to imitate his high kick abilities to get some ‘likes’

Tiger Shroff has all the reasons to be on a cloud nine. After all, he woke up to a heartwarming post from Amitabh Bachchan lauding his kick abilities and it will surely have made Tiger’s morning brighter. This happened after the megastar of the industry shared some pics of himself with Boman Irani as he tried imitating Tiger’s kick to get some likes on social media. Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote, “seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’”.

Soon, Tiger re-shared Amitabh Bachchan’s post and shared his excitement and happiness about the superstar praising his flexibility. In the caption, the Student of The Year 2 actor wrote, “Ok…had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me. On a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #legend #mrbachchan #blessed”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Heropanti 2 which happens to be the second installment of his debut movie. Also starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, Heropanti 2 will be witnessing a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34 on April 29 this year.

