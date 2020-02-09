Tiger Shroff overwhelmed with thunderous response to Baaghi 3 trailer; Says ‘Blessed to have your love’

After the trailer of Baaghi 3 received a great response from the audience, Tiger Shroff expressed his gratitude towards fans for their love.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 next month and the movie has created a substantial buzz before it hits the big screen. To note, the movie happens to be the third installment of the popular Baaghi series and will feature Tiger reprising his role of Ronnie. While the movie features high octane action sequences, the trailer of the movie has received mixed reviews and created a stir online leaving the audience excited for Baaghi 3.

In fact, given by a post on Tiger Shroff’ social media, the Baaghi 3 trailer has got over 100 million views in 72 hours. Overwhelmed with the response, the War star expressed his gratitude towards the fans for showering love on Baaghi 3 trailer. He shared a post on social media with a poster of Baaghi 3 and emphasised that he is blessed to receive all the love coming his way for this action drama. “Blessed to have your love. Thank you everyone for appreciating our small effort love always,” Tiger wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post expressing gratitude towards Baaghi 3 response:

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars , Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi which was a hit at the box office. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6 this year.

Credits :Instagram

