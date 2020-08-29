  1. Home
Tiger Shroff pays a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of him doing Michael Jackson's signature moves on his birth anniversary. The Baaghi 3 star has been a huge fan of the late legendary singer and dancer.
18711 reads Mumbai
If there is one legendary singer and performer who redefined music as well as dance with his songs, it is Michael Jackson. The King Of Pop would have turned 62 today and on his birth anniversary, several stars have been paying tributes to him. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff, who is an ardent lover and fan of MJ, took to social media to share an old video of him copying his routine, step by step. Tiger has always been a fan of Michael and never misses a chance to express his love for him.

On his birth anniversary, Tiger remembered the legendary dancer and singer with a throwback video. In the video, we get to see how perfectly Shroff nails every move like Michael and manages to win over his fans. Clad in a blue shirt with pants, Tiger is seen nailing the moonwalk as well as the dance moves of the King Of Pop. The split-screen video, where on one side we could see Tiger dancing and on the other, MJ grooving, came as a treat for all fans of MJ and Tiger. 

Tiger shared the video and wrote, “Happy birthday king.” Several fans left comments on the same and were left in complete awe of the superstar as well as the legendary singer and dancer. Tiger has several times expressed how he has taken inspiration for his dance from Michael and many times at events, he has performed and expressed his admiration for the King Of Pop. 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s tribute to Michael Jackson:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday king

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film managed to impress fans and now, many are waiting to see him in Heropanti 2. The posters of Heropanti 2 were released earlier this year and left fans excited. While reports have been coming in that Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif are in line for the leading ladies, the film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021. 

