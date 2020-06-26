  1. Home
Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson with throwback video from Munna Michael & fans call it ‘Fabulous’

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and next he will be seen in Heropanti 2
We all know that Tiger Shroff is a die-heart fan of Michael Jackson and whenever the actor visits any reality show for promotions, he is always asked to perform the iconic moon walk, and today, this Baaghi actor took to social media to share a throwback video from his film Munna Michael wherein he is seen paying an ode to Jackson. Yes, in the film, Tiger played a fan of ‘King of Pop’ and remembering Michael Jackson on his death anniversary yesterday, Tiger shared a throwback video from wherein he is seen shaking a leg to 'Feel The Rhythm'.

“Couldn’t see a thing in front of me with all that smoke, never knew how the king did it so effortlessly  thank you for leaving the blueprint for so many of us,” Tiger had captioned the post. Well, what we are sure of is the fact that nobody can ace Michael Jackson’s steps with as much ease as Tiger Shroff. A few days back, Tiger Shroff was papped outside a studio in Mumbai and before sitting inside the car, the actor happily posed for the paparazzi.

While Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, next he will be seen in Heropanti 2 and talking about Heropanti 2, the film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and also, Tiger Shroff will be part of the official remake of Rambo.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

