Tiger Shroff pens special birthday note for Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan; Wishes him happiness & blockbusters

Tiger Shroff is one of the talented actors in Bollywood who has given us several hit movies so far. In his career of six years, the young heartthrob has collaborated with several directors. Amid these, the Heropanti star shares a great bond with Ahmed Khan who has director Tiger starrer Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The actor-director duo is said to share a great camaraderie both in the personal and professional life and is it quite evident both on the sets and on social media. Both Tiger and Ahmed don’t leave a chance to shower love on each other on social media.

So, as Ahmed Khan turned a year older today, Tiger took it as an opportunity to send more love to the renowned filmmaker. The Student of The Year 2 star shared a candid picture of himself with Ahmed as they were lost in a conversation on the sets of a movie. In the caption, Tiger wished the filmmaker health, happiness and more blockbusters. “Happy birthday to the captain of the ship. Love you sir. Wish you the best of health, happiness and many more blockbusters. Can’t wait to work with you again! @khan_ahmedasas,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Tiger and Ahmed will be collaborating once again for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Heropanti 2. The movie, which happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti, will mark the War star’s third collaboration with Ahmed. He had made the announcement on social media early this year and wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.”

