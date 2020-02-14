Tiger Shroff pens a sweet note on Baaghi 3 trailer response; Disha Patani calls him ‘most hardworking artist’

Disha Patani was all praises for Tiger Shroff after the Baaghi 3 star shared the making of the film’s trailer along with a ‘Thank you’ note for fans. Check it out.

Since the time the trailer of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff and came out, fans have been raving about the stunts and action in the film. Bringing back the rebel Ronnie, Tiger is back with Baaghi 3 and fans can’t wait to see him in action. Within a few hours, Baaghi 3 trailer went viral and now, Tiger seems to be overwhelmed with all love and adulation. On the great response, Tiger decided to pen a sweet note for all his fans which left in awe.

On Valentine’s Day, Tiger took to Instagram to pen a note Thanking all his fans for the love they gave to Baaghi 3 trailer. Along with the note, Tiger also shared the making of the Baaghi trailer and showed us what it took for him to do crazy and dangerous stunts for the film. Seeing the heartwarming note by Tiger, Disha couldn’t help but shower him with praise. Disha commented on Tiger’s note and wrote, “You’re truly the most hardworking artist god bless you.”

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor kick off Baaghi 3 promotions in stylish hues of red and blue; See PHOTOS)

Tiger wrote, “I dont think ive ever been as scared doing action as i have been during baaghi 3. everyday i used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night i used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I dont think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasnt for ahmed sir and his team, and sajid sirs full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got. Love always.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Tiger joined Shraddha and Disha along with team of Baaghi 3 for a party and Pinkvilla has exclusively shared inside photos. Baaghi 3 is a highly anticipated film of 2020 and a day back, the first song Dus Bahane was launched. Seeing the same, fans have been waiting to see the sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger. Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 also stars Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Read More