Tiger Shroff pens a sweet note on dad Jackie Shroff’s birthday: You’ll never be as proud of me as I am of you

Jackie Shroff has turned a year older today and on this special day, Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff penned a sweet note for his father. Check it out.

Among the most popular actions stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has managed to make a name for himself and enjoys a massive fan following. However, the one person from whom Tiger draws inspiration is his father and actor Jackie Shroff. Though Tiger and Jackie have never shared screen space, their photos on social media instantly go viral as fans want to see them together. Soon, in Baaghi 3, the father-son duo will be seen together. Today, as Jackie dad, as his fans call him, turned a year older and on his birthday, the best wish came from Tiger.

Tiger took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for daddy dearest and also shared a throwback photo of the dashing dad. In the photo, senior Shroff can be seen posing with a revolver and his swag is completely on point. Tiger penned an endearing note for his father and praised him heaps for being there for him at every point in his life. The Baaghi 3 star mentioned that he is extremely proud of his dad and wished him on his birthday.

Tiger wrote, “Prob wont ever be as cool,talented,good looking,effortless,loved(list goes on)as you! But one things for sure you’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday daddy.” Mom Ayesha Shroff was all hearts for Tiger’s wish. Many others like Sophie Choudry, Sikander Kher, penned sweet birthday wishes for Jackie Shroff on Tiger’s note.

Meanwhile, recently a speech that Jackie Shroff gave on the sets of Baaghi 3 when the film wrapped up left everyone in awe of the senior star. Tiger and Jackie will be seen together in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. The trailer will soon be out. Jackie Shroff will be seen as a police officer in the film. The film stars , Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

