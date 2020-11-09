Tiger Shroff performing backfilps with an injured body will blow you away; WATCH

Tiger Shroff shared a video wherein he could be seen doing backfilps with an injured body. He posted a video on his Instagram. Check out the video.

When it comes to fitness, Tiger Shroff is one such actor who never disappoints us as he often gives us some major fitness goals. Be it any occasion, the talented actor always stuns us with his chiseled body and toned abs. He is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. From sharing his jaw-dropping selfies to showing off his killer dance moves, the Heropanti star is an avid social media user. He keeps sharing some amazing pictures and of course some Monday motivation posts on his social media. As we speak of this, the dashing star has shared a video of his Monday motivation. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a video wherein he could be seen bare-bodied performing backflips with perfection, regardless of having an injured body.

He captioned the video as, “Not full speed yet...but not bad for an injured body...#mondaymotivation.” In no time the video went viral on social media with Tiger's ardent fans going gaga over it. The Student of the Year 2 star has nailed it completely. Not just fans, even his family members and B-Town pals are all praises for the actor’s amazing video. While his sister Krishna called it ‘show off’, actor Sikandar Kher commented, “People can’t run that much.”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s post below:

On the work front, Tiger has several good projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen in the upcoming action movie Ganapath. Few days ago, he announced the same on his social media. While sharing the teaser motion poster of the film, he wrote, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!|” Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021.

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

