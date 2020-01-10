Tiger Shroff: THIS picture of the Baaghi 3 actor with his family members is all things adorable

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which they can be seen posing with their parents. Check out the picture.

The handsome hunk Tiger Shroff is currently considered to be one of the most popular and sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. The talented actor made his debut with the movie Heropanti back in the year 2014 and post that, there was just no looking back for him. Be it Baaghi or be it War, Tiger has showcased his brilliant acting prowess in all his movies and this is the reason why he also enjoys a massive fan following too.

Tiger Shroff is very close to his family members and never misses a chance to spend quality time with them. Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor’s sister Krishna Shroff has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which the two of them can be seen posing with their parents, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha. While Jackie, Ayesha and Tiger twin in black outfits, Krishna, on the other hand, is seen sporting a neon yellow dress in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

Krishna has also captioned the picture as “my heart and soul” which definitely implies her family members. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor won millions of hearts last year with his stellar performance in War co – starring . He is now gearing up for his next movie Baaghi 3 in which he has been paired up opposite . The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Are you excited to see Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3? Do let us know in the comments section.

