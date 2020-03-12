Tiger Shroff posing with his two little fans is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today; See Photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff, who is often spotted clicking selfies with his fans was recently spotted posing for an adorable picture with his little fans.

Tiger Shroff, who was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 was back as Ronnie in the film. The actor had portrayed the character of Ronnie is Baaghi as well as Baaghi 2. While Baaghi and Baaghi 3 starred opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 saw Tiger's rumoured girlfriend as his on-screen pair. Baaghi 3 also starring Riteish Deshmukh is a journey of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram and how Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again who has been kidnapped.

Tiger has a huge fan following. The actor always clicks selfies and pictures with his fans. He never denies them for it. Recently, we came across a cute picture of Tiger posing with his two little fans. In the pic, we can see Tiger who is donning a black sweatshirt and black track pants is holding a little girl up with his left hand and is showing a thumbs up from his right hand. We can also see another kid standing beside Tiger who looks happy to pose with the star. The picture for sure screams love. Don't you agree?

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is being loved for Tiger’s action and his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 got rave reviews from fans and is doing well among the masses. Apart from this, Tiger will now be seen in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed and produced by Sajid, the film will be released on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

