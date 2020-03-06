Tiger Shroff on prepping up for Baaghi 3: I don’t have to tweak much as being in shape is not a chore for me

Post Baaghi 3, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti titled Heropanti 2 and in order to prep up for Baaghi 3, Tiger revealed that he didn’t have to tweak much as being in shape in not a chore for him

After wowing the audiences in Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is back with the third installment to the franchise titled Baaghi 3, and ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans have been super pumped to see the over the top action in the film. And today, as we speak, Baaghi 3 has hit the screens, and in Baaghi 3, Tiger’s fight is against a whole nation, and therefore, for the film, the makers went all out to ensure that they took the action a notch higher, and as a matter of fact, the makers of Baaghi 3 have included 90 per cent of live action, which Tiger has performed himself. That’s right!

In an interview, Tiger Shroff said that in order to prep up for such action films, nothing much changes in his daily routine because he works out every day. Yes, we all know that Tiger is a fitness enthusiast and he is often, seen jumping and flipping in him gym and therefore, for him, prepping up for action films is not difficult. While Baaghi 3 kick-started in Mumbai, a majority of the film was shot in Europe, and since the Ahmed Khan's directorial venture was shot within one month, and since there wasn’t much time for post production, the makers decided to shoot the action live to give a real visual to the viewers. “About 90 per cent of the scenes include live action. Also, we wanted to give viewers as real and powerful a visual as is possible, and hence [minimised] VFX work,” shared Tiger.

According to the latest Box Office reports, Baaghi 3 advance bookings is the best that any film has witnessed in 2020 as the film has managed to register an advance booking of Rs 5.50 crore. Post Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will start shooting for the sequel to Heropanti and a few days back, Tiger Shroff took to social media to announce the second edition of his debut offering, Heropanti. Unlike Baaghi, in Heropanti, Tiger will be seen performing stuns in suits amidst skyscrapers and in cities.

Check out the poster of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 here:

