Tiger Shroff proves his action drama Baaghi 3 is all about teamwork and THIS UNSEEN pic is a proof

As Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Baaghi 3 release, this is unseen behind the scene picture from the shooting we make you excited about the action drama.

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors in the industry who is known as the epitome of hard work and talent. The superstar, who made his debut with 2014 release Heropanti, has come a long way in his career and has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. And as Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming Baaghi 3, the young star is creating a lot of buzz in the town. The movie is touted to be one of the biggest action drama wherein Tiger will be seen doing some breathtaking action sequence as he stands against an entire nation.

Undoubtedly, the riveting trailer of Baaghi 3 has made it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the fans are excited about the movie, we have got out hands on an unseen behind the scene picture from Baaghi 3 shooting. In the picture, Tiger was seen posing with two of the crew members of the movie along with their equipment from an outdoor shoot. Given their attires in the picture, it was evident that the shooting was going in a cold location and speaks volumes about the teamwork that is invested in making of Baaghi 3.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s unseen BTS picture with crew members of Baaghi 3:

Talking about Baaghi 3, this Ahmed Khan directorial happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Also starring , Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, the action drama is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

