Tiger Shroff pulling off air flips in THIS throwback video will be all of us after the lockdown; Watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff treats fans with a throwback video flaunting his acrobatic skills and an action rehearsal video from War.

Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films amid the lockdown. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts. Recently, Tiger flaunted some of his acrobatic moves on his recent post.

Sharing a video, where the Baaghi 3 actor is showing off his stunning acrobatic moves where he is seen flipping high up in the air, Tiger wrote, "Haven’t felt the air up there in ages." The actor has even shared a slow-motion video of him doing the front flip with such ease making his fans go gaga over him. While sharing the throwback video, the Student Of The Year 2 actor also mentioned how much he misses doing those stunts due to the lockdown.

Tiger had even shared a BTS action rehearsal video from War on his Instagram story. In the video we can see, Tiger along with a stunt master is practising an action scene from the 2019 movie which also featured . The video starts with Tiger showing off his flip and ends up with the Tiger ready to shoot someone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

