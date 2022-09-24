Tiger Shroff raises temperature as he flaunts his abs underwater by going shirtless; SEE GLIMPSE

Tiger Shroff—who has stunned the masses with his high-octane action thrillers, has dropped a short video of himself wherein he opted to pose shirtless underwater. Last seen with actress Kriti Sanon on the chat show Koffee With Karan, the Heropanti actor clearly leaves no moment unturned to surprise his fans by dropping such stories on Instagram. In his Instagram story, we can see him posing in style in dark blue-coloured boxers. Not only this, we saw him flaunt his chiseled body following which his fans will surely crave for more such glimpses.

With nearly 36 million followers on Instagram, he clearly knows how to garner attention amongst the masses—be it by his performance in films or with Instagram stories like these. Click here to watch Tiger Shroff's Instagram story before it disappears.