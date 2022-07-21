Tiger Shroff raises temperature as he flaunts his well-chiselled abs in new PIC

Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. He is also one of the fittest actors in the film industry Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. His chiselled abs make many women fall weak for him and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Heropanti actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a hot photo. In the snap, Tiger can be seen flaunting his drool-worthy abs as he posed in an open black shirt. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "Lookin at you lookin at me..." As soon as he posted the photo, his fans dropped the sweet comments in the comment section.

Check Tiger Shroff's photo here:

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

