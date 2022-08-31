Tiger Shroff raises temperature as he shows off his well toned abs in NEW photo; Check

Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with 2014 film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon, is considered one of the fittest actors in tinsel town. He went on to deliver some major hits like Baaghi series and War in the early years of his career. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. The Baaghi actor has always been active on his social media where he shares several photos and videos of himself to keep his followers hooked to his page. His chiselled abs make many women fall weak for him and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his fans.

Meanwhile, the Student of The Year 2 actor recently took to his Instagram story and shared a stunning photo of himself flaunting his super toned abs and physique. In the photograph Tiger is seen sporting black unbuttoned shirt paired with black trousers as he flaunts his muscular body and ripped abs.

Have a look at Tiger’s pic:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Screw Dheela, one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as 'untrue'.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.