Tiger Shroff REACTS to hilarious meme on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding which features him

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage is the hottest topic of discussion in the world of entertainment at the moment. The lovebirds are all set to tie the nuptial knot on the 15th of April at the Barfi actor’s apartment in Vastu, Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding, social media is filled with news and updates about the same. Fans can hardly keep their calm as they wait to see the stars officially become man and wife. Amid all this buzz, Tiger Shroff has reacted to a meme on the wedding. And guess what? It features him.

Earlier today, the Baaghi actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a hilarious meme that features a scene from his film. In the video, he can be seen fighting several goons with a stick and some impressive moves. The caption on this video read “Photographer fighting 200 bodyguards at Ranbir Alia wedding for one reel.” Sharing this video on his IG stories, Tiger added two laughing emojis.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia’s D-Day, the preparations have kickstarted in full swing. The couples’ apartments at Vastu building have been decked up with lights and flowers. The wedding festivities will begin tomorrow and continue until 17th of April. While the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party is at RK house in Chembur, the wedding is slated to take place at Vastu. Moreover, we exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai’s Colaba on 17th April.

