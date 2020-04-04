Tiger Shroff recreates Keanu Reeves action from Matrix and Disha Patani approves of it; WATCH

Tiger Shroff recreated Keanu Reeves action from Matrix in THIS video and Disha Patani was in complete awe. Watch here!

There’d be hardly anyone who would not be a fan of Keanu Reeves Matrix and amongst all the fans, we have Tiger Shroff who, by self admission, is a die-hard fan of the film so much so that while shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia, Tiger and his team recreated a scene from Matrix on the sets. That said, now since all of us are staying indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff, too, is in quarantine, and making the most of his free days, this Baaghi actor watched all the three installments of Matrix and in order to pay a tribute to Keanu, Tiger stepped into his character Neo aka The One. That’s right!

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen trying to replicate the famous action scenes from Matrix and alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back. Tribute to #theone…” And while all of his million fans were in awe of Tiger and his attempt at recreating a scene from the film, allege girlfriend, and Malang actress , too, was in complete awe of the actor as she left clapping emojis on the video.

For all those who don’t know, the first Matrix movie was released in 1999, and thereafter, a sequel to it titled The Matrix Reloaded and the third instalment titled The Matrix Revolutions were released later. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , and sadly, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film suffered a major setback at the box office. Post, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti titled Heropanti 2.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video wherein he recreates Keanu Reeves action from Matrix:

