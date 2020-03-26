Tiger Shroff remembers his pre quarantine toned body with throwback pic; Writes ‘Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback photo to remember how his pre-quarantine body looked like. The War star counted the number of days remaining in the Coronavirus lockdown in his caption. Check it out.

Owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, several gyms have been closed and celebs are opting to workout at home. However, for stars who love fitness and working out, its a different feeling altogether. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff shared what he feels about the 21-day lockdown on his Instagram handle with a photo of his pre-quarantine toned body. Over the past few days, Tiger has been spending time home and has been urging people to do the same to stay safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Tiger shared a throwback photo of his toned body and counted the number of days remaining of the shutdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the photo, we can see a shirtless Tiger with his 6 pack abs and a pair of track pants standing outside a building. The Baaghi 3 star looked ripped and it was hard for fans to take their eyes off his toned and chiselled midriff. Being a fitness enthusiast, Shroff was often snapped at his gym.

Tiger shared the throwback photo and took a dig at himself. He wrote, “Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha ...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys.” Several other celebs commented on Tiger’s photo and were left in awe of the actor’s lean and toned body. Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra asked Shroff in his comment, “So you’ll come out more ripped?”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger’s recent release Baaghi 3 with did well at the box office and received a lot of love from his fans. However, owing to the theatre shutdown, the film’s business was impacted. Apart from this, Tiger will soon begin the shoot for his next with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan titled Heropanti 2. The film’s first posters were released a few weeks back. It is slated to hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

