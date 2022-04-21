Tiger Shroff reveals about the action sequence in Heropanti 2 where he 'couldn't breathe'; Watch

Tiger Shroff continues to impress his fans with his action-packed performances. He has also successfully carved a niche for himself as an action star. The actor will be seen next in Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his 2014 debut film Heropanti. Tiger will reprise his role as Babloo and it will also feature his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. Heropanti 2 is scheduled to be released on 29 April 2022. Now, ahead of the film's release, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video of Tiger Shroff doing action sequences in the movie.

The video starts with the War actor performing high-stunt sequences and he also reveals how the action sequences were not easy. Tiger said, "It wasn't comfortable because I couldn't breathe because of dust, stones, heat, and noise. It was very uncomfortable for me, plus I was in my suit which was shredded, it was very difficult but I think we got a great shot and it was very interesting. I have never done something like this before."

Check out the video:

Talking about Heropanti 2, the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is slated to witness a box office clash with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34. Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which marks their first on-screen collaboration.

Also Read: Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with her bikini photo; Don't miss the Tiger Shroff connect