Ram Gopal Varma tells Tiger Shroff to learn 'machoism' from his dad Jackie Shroff; Find out actor’s reply

Despite being a few films old, Tiger Shroff has made his place in the film industry. The actor, recently, opened up about trolling and how he has often been compared to his dad and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Tiger even reportedly reacted to Ram Gopal Verma’s comment on one of his photoshoots and how he should take tips from his dad. Recently, Tiger appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch show. Though the filmmaker did not say RGV's name out loud, but shared his tweet and read, "You are great at Martial Arts but if Bruce Lee ever posed like bikini babe like you, he wouldn't have become Bruce Lee. Please Think. Please learn machoism from bhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this." Reacting to it, Tiger candidly said, "Sahi baat hai. Who can match up to bhidu's (Jackie Shroff's nickname) machoism other than bhaijaan, of course, Salman (Khan) bhai. It's tough to match up with Bruce Lee also. Toh sir I think you're absolutely right." The Heropanti actor also shared that he experienced social media bullying even before he entered the films. Tiger shared that he was usually trolled for his looks. “I was made fun of for my looks. People would say he is a hero or heroine. Doesn’t even look like Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) dada’s son. His lips are so red, doesn’t have a beard, etc,” said the actor.

However, the actor did not let that affect him and instead took everything in a positive way. He also shared a message for youngsters who have experienced the same and said, “I keep telling everyone that you are being trolled because you made an impact. It doesn’t necessarily have to be negative.”

Tiger also read out the comments in which mostly he was bullied or trolled and replied to them in a humorous way. When Arbaaz read a comment that said Tiger was ‘forced into acting’, the actor revealed that he indeed had no plans to be a film star and instead wanted to be a footballer and represent the country. “But in schools, cricket is the only sport that gets hype. I did not get that chance and given I was being offered films, I decided to use my sportsman dedication towards acting,” he replied.