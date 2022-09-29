Tiger Shroff reveals he auditioned for Spider-Man; Told Marvel ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX’

Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, has carved a niche for himself as an action star in Bollywood. He has starred in action movies such as Baaghi, WAR and many more, and the actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to acing the action sequences in his movie. In his past interviews, Tiger Shroff mentioned that he has auditioned for a couple of Hollywood films, however, he never mentioned which ones. Turns out, one of them was Spider-Man! Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff revealed that he once auditioned for Spider-Man, and came quite close to bagging the role.



In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Tiger Shroff shared that he had sent them his tapes, and the makers were quite impressed. He also shared that he told the producers that he could save them a lot of money on VFX! “I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that,” said Tiger.