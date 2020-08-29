Tiger Shroff REVEALS he spent most of the time post Baaghi 3 shoot in ‘recovery’ & fans are mighty impressed

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti and Rambo

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and since this was the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise, it was expected to be high on action and so it was. For all those who have watched the film, we are sure that Tiger Shroff stunned us with his action skills, and today, the actor took to social media to share a video wherein he gives his fans a sneak-peek into how he spent his time post wrapping up the shoot of the film in Serbia.

In the said video, we can see Tiger spending time lying in an enclosed capsule post the film’s shoot and alongside the video, his caption read, “Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time# recovery…” Soon after, the director of the film left a comment on Tiger’s post that read, “I remember this ....” On the work front, Tiger is all set to reunite with Ahmed Khan for the sequel to Heropanti. Also, Tiger will be seen in the remake of Rambo and as per reports, ’s brother Rohit Dhawan has replaced Siddharth Anand as the director of the project.

Amid the growing insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood, during a recent interview, Tiger Shroff got talking about nepotism as he said that being the son of Jackie Shroff, there’s an added pressure of being a star’s son. “People think it’s very easy for us. I won’t lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It’s easier for people who are from the film industry but it’s double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father’s shadow,” he said.

