  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger Shroff REVEALS he spent most of the time post Baaghi 3 shoot in ‘recovery’ & fans are mighty impressed

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti and Rambo
8371 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff REVEALS he spent most of the time post Baaghi 3 shoot in ‘recovery’ & fans are mighty impressedTiger Shroff REVEALS he spent most of the time post Baaghi 3 shoot in ‘recovery’ & fans are mighty impressed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and since this was the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise, it was expected to be high on action and so it was. For all those who have watched the film, we are sure that Tiger Shroff stunned us with his action skills, and today, the actor took to social media to share a video wherein he gives his fans a sneak-peek into how he spent his time post wrapping up the shoot of the film in Serbia.

In the said video, we can see Tiger spending time lying in an enclosed capsule post the film’s shoot and alongside the video, his caption read, “Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time# recovery…” Soon after, the director of the film left a comment on Tiger’s post that read, “I remember this ....” On the work front, Tiger is all set to reunite with Ahmed Khan for the sequel to Heropanti. Also, Tiger will be seen in the remake of Rambo and as per reports, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan has replaced Siddharth Anand as the director of the project.

Amid the growing insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood, during a recent interview, Tiger Shroff got talking about nepotism as he said that being the son of Jackie Shroff, there’s an added pressure of being a star’s son. “People think it’s very easy for us. I won’t lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It’s easier for people who are from the film industry but it’s double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father’s shadow,” he said.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time# recovery

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

ALSO READ: Did you know Tiger Shroff treated the paparazzi with vada pav and candies on Disha Patani’s birthday?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement