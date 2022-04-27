Tiger Shroff reveals he tried his luck at action in Hollywood & failed: It's my goal eventually, still trying.

Ever since he made his debut in 2014, Tiger Shroff has brought to the screens some unparalleled action sequences to the big screen. The actor, who is known for his love for martial arts and fitness, recently opened up about pursuing action in Hollywood. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tiger revealed that his 'eventual goal' is to pursue action in Hollywood.

Elaborating on his plan, Tiger pointed out how there's no young action hero in Hollywood currently. "There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West,” he said.

Adding, "There isn’t an action hero of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do. We used to see that perhaps in the 90s. Ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something. But that is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West,” Tiger said.

The actor also revealed that he has tried his luck with action in Hollywood but nothing concrete has come to fruition so far. Affirming that he's still trying, Tiger said, "I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let’s see."

Tiger's next film Heropanti 2 is set to hit the theatres this Friday.

