Tiger Shroff REVEALS he will need training from Shilpa Shetty’s son as his ‘bro’ nails backflip in THIS video

Tiger Shroff is in awe of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son, Viaan Kundra, as he aces a backflip in this video

It is a known fact that ’s son, Viaan, idolizes Tiger Shroff, and time and again, the young champ has expressed his love for the actor. Just like all of us are in awe of Tiger and his talent, Viaan, too, looks up to the Baaghi actor and besides following his footsteps, Viaan is often seen learning and practicing martial arts with Tiger, and today, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a video of her seven-year-old son acing the backflip. In the video, we can see Viaan acing a backflip like a pro, and alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, “Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising... keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well... ha ha ha Stay home, stay safe!...”

Soon after, Tiger Shroff, took to social media to leave a comment on the post as he praised Viaan for his efforts and wrote, “I think I’ll need training from my little bro now post lockdown,” and later, Shilpa replied, “@tigerjackieshroff, he’s only learning from the best, YOU… #teamtiger.” During an episode of Super Dancer, when Tiger Shroff had made an appearance to promote Student of the year 2, Shilpa Shetty, who was a judge on the show, called her son on stage and made him show his martial arts training to Tiger and Tiger was super impressed with the kid.

Check out Shilpa Shetty Kundra's video here as her son aces a backflip here:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Plus, Shilpa will also be seen opposite Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. As for Tiger, he was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

