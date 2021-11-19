Tiger Shroff REVEALS Heropanti 2 poster & wishes costar Tara Sutaria on her birthday

Tara Sutaria is celebrating her birthday today - and the fashion queen deserves every ounce of attention! Her birthday has been nothing short of sweet, as she posted multiple beautiful snaps with beau Adarsh Jain and her twin sister, Pia. Moreover, she also celebrated her birthday with Tadap co-actors Ahan Shetty and others, since the promotional activities are still going in full swing. Now it seems even her Heropanti co-actor, Tiger Shroff has something to say to the actress. Tiger took to Instagram to wish her and it will just melt your heart.

In the story that the ‘Baaghi’ actor put up for his dear friend, he revealed a new poster of their upcoming film Heropanti 2. Fans have been anticipating the release of the movie for a while now. The poster is quite dramatic, with dozens of guns pointed at the duo as they intensely stare into each other’s eyes. Tiger Shroff is shirtless (surprise, surprise) with some bruises and cuts on his body that only give him a rugged hot look. On the other hand, Tara looks quite sexy and smart in a little black dress, with his legs wrapped around him.

Check the story here:

On top of it, Tiger wrote a sweet and funny message for his co-star. “Happy birthday to my amazing co-star! Omg I am so excited for your upcoming film Heropanti 2. On a serious note…hope the healthiest, happiest years are ahead lots of love.” How cute is that!

Meanwhile, Tara is busy promoting her upcoming film Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty, who will be debuting with the film.

