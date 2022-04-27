Tiger Shroff reveals how Heropanti 2 is different from Baaghi: It is not muddy and dirty, every frame is slick

Tiger Shroff, who had made his debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, has successfully carved a niche for himself as an action hero. He is known for his high octane action sequences and impressive stunts in the movies. Interestingly, Tiger is currently making the headlines for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 which is yet another action entertainer. Ahead of the release, Tiger has opened up on Heropanti 2 and explained how it is different from Baaghi franchise which is one of his popular action franchises.

Talking to Mid Day, Tiger said, “The world of Heropanti 2 is different in terms of action. If Baaghi was raw and rustic, this is massy and set in a glossy world. It is not muddy and dirty; every frame is slick. It has the vibe of say, Mission: Impossible meets James Bond meets War”. The War star also emphasised that he is quite happy with the image of an action star as he is giving his audience what they expect from him. “I am following the formula that works for me. I am aware of what’s working and what’s not working in terms of my career,” Tiger was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie and the actor will be seen reprising his role of Babloo in this action entertainer. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will also star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie will be hitting the screens on April 29 and will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

Also Read: Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff faces off Nawazuddin Siddiqui in slick actioner, Tara Sutaria adds glam