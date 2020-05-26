Tiger Shroff reveals what he does to beat the fear of heights when he is flipping with a cool video; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a mind-boggling stunt video and revealed how he beats the fear of heights. Check it out.

Among the popular action heroes in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has managed to garner a huge fan following with his films and with his performance in Baaghi 3, he left everyone in awe of his agility. The handsome star performs his stunts by himself. Be it jumping through the air or back flips or dangerous chase scenes, Tiger aces them all like a pro. However, even the Baaghi 3 star is afraid of something and with his recent cool video, Tiger ended up spilling the beans about it.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a cool video of him doing air flips. In the video, we can see him perform flip after flip like a pro. However, one thing we noticed in his flips is that Tiger closes his eyes every time he is in the air. With his caption, Baaghi 3 star revealed that he always chooses to close his eyes when he is up in the air to beat the fear of heights. Seeing the star disclosing his phobia of heights, fans were left in awe of his ability to nail air stunts, despite being afraid.

Tiger wrote, “I always close my eyes whenever i’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?” Seeing the video and the revelation, fans commented on the video and praised the Baaghi 3 star. Recently, Tiger’s first film, Heropanti completed a milestone and on the same, Tiger shared a post for his co-star Kriti Sanon and team of the film.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s stunt video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . The film did well before the lockdown and later was released on an OTT platform as well. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

