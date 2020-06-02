Tiger Shroff REVEALS who is behind the actor's amazing action skills as he wishes him on his birthday

Tiger Shroff wishes his action trainer on his birthday as shares an amazing throwback video of the latter doing backflips.

Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films amid the lockdown. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts. Recently, the actor had expressed his desire to be a part of the sequel of War.

And now, Tiger has revealed the person who is behind the actor's amazing stunts and flips. Wishing his trainer Nadeem Akhtar on his birthday, Tiger shared a throwback video where Nadeem is seen doing amazing backflips. The video starts with the Baaghi 3 actor introducing us to his trainer who is standing a bit far from Tiger. And as his trainer starts doing the backflips, Tiger gets worried and jokingly says him to stop. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "Almost killed though." Well, now we know where does Tiger gets that killer moves from.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s childhood photo shared by mum Ayesha is an adorable Throwback Tuesday treat)

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff took to social media to share a cute childhood photo of the actor and his sister Krishna Shroff on Instagram. In the adorable photo, we can see Tiger and Krishna as toddlers. The War star can be seen as a little boy cuddling up next to his baby sister.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×