Tiger Shroff on roping in Kriti Sanon for the sequel of Heropanti: She is too big of a star to work with me

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon.

We all know that Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon, and post that, the two have become successful stars, with a slew of films to their credit. Post Heropanti, Tiger has featured in films such as Baaghi, War and others, and during a recent interaction, when Tiger was asked whether Kriti will feature along with him in the sequel to Heropanti, the actor said that as we speak, the script isn’t locked so it’s too early for him to say as to who will be the leading heroine. However, Tiger went on to add that he feels that Kriti is “too big of a star” to work with him.

We all know that Tiger Shroff is one of the most humble actors and therefore, it comes as no surprise that Tiger tagged Kriti as a superstar who is quite busy to work with Tiger. “She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see,” Tiger said, adding, “I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me.” Soon after hearing Tiger’s comment, Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to dismiss Tiger’s theory as she wrote that she is ready to work with Tiger as and when he gets time. Kriti wrote, “Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF.”

It was before the release of Baaghi 3 that Tiger announced the sequel to Heropanti as he took to social media to write, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby...” While Sabbir Khan directed the first instalment of Heropanti, Ahmed Khan has been roped in to helm the sequel. Also, Baaghi 3’s box office figures witnessed a roadblock when theatres across the nation were shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in an interview, Tiger had revealed that he would be really happy if the makers decided to re-release the film after normalcy sets in.

Check out the first poster of the sequel to Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More