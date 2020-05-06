When Tiger Shroff ran on streets of Bangkok while rehearsing for Baaghi’s action scenes and left all surprised

Today, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share BTS videos from the sets of Baaghi as he rehearses for action scenes. Take a look

Right from his debut film, Tiger Shroff proved that he is a versatile actor as besides acting and dancing, Tiger can perform stunts like a pro. From Heropanti, Baaghi, War to Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has amply proved that when it comes to action, there ain’t anybody in the industry as good as him, and today, since all of us are at home under quarantine, Tiger Shroff took to social media to post a video wherein he gives us a sneak peek of the BTS action scenes from the sets of the first part of Baaghi starring . Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of Bangkok #baaghi1…”

In the said video, we can see Tiger Shroff rehearsing for action scenes at the workshop and in the next clip, Tiger is seen running on the streets of Bangkok while filming some high octane action scenes, and we must say that action is no cakewalk and it takes a lot of rehearsals and efforts to get it right. Now a few days back, and Zoya Akhtar got together Bollywood actors to the likes of , , , , , Amitabh Bachchan, and others for a fundraiser concert to support the Coronavirus warriors and during the concert, Tiger Shroff surprised everyone when instead of dancing, he crooned to Bollywood songs. Yes, Tiger Shroff crooned to 's song- Theher Ja from the movie, October and Tiger’s caption to the video read, "Trieeddd to sing one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights COVID Concert for our COVID warriors."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, however, due to the pandemic and lockdown, the film suffered losses at the box office since all theatres across the nation were shut. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video as she rehearses for action scenes on the sets of Baaghi:

