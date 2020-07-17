Tiger Shroff’s air flip in a workout video gets a hilarious twist and leaves Disha Patani in splits; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a cool video of him nailing an air flip at the gym. However, the video had a twist in it that did not just leave netizens laughing but also Tiger’s close friend Disha Patani and sister Krishna Shroff.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has been impressing fans with his killer dance moves and action stunts in films, it is Tiger Shroff. From nailing some cool dance moves to winning over fans with his action, Tiger has managed to leave everyone in awe with his hard work and determination. Often, when Tiger shares his workout videos on social media, they leave his fans inspired. However, sometimes, the Baaghi 3 star adds a hilarious twist to them to make everyone laugh and once again, he did it and left and Krishna Shroff in splits.

Recently, Tiger shared a hilarious video of himself nailing an air flip while he was at the gym. With some editing to video, we get to see Baaghi 3’s air flip getting a funny twist in the end. In the video, we see that as soon as Tiger flips through the air, he lands on his friend’s chest and not the floor. However, it was a funny way of editing and it surely made many of his fans surprised while close friend Disha could not control her laughter on seeing Tiger’s video.

Tiger captioned the video as, “Great editing and an even better reaction.” Krishna commented on it and wrote, “He is going to be real mad you didn’t tag him.” On the other hand, Disha left many ROFL emoticons to indicate that the video made her laugh out loud.

Here is Tiger Shroff’s video and Disha Patani’s reaction to it:

Meanwhile, post Unlock, several times, Disha and Tiger have been spotted in the city for work. Disha has also been spotted with Tiger in the city a couple of times. The duo enjoys a huge fan following and many love to see the two stars together. On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen in Baaghi 3. While Tiger played the lead, Disha only featured in a song in the film. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It releases on July 16, 2021.

