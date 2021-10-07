Tiger Shroff’s backflips in THIS video will blow your mind & get you motivated to hit the gym

Tiger Shroff and his workout routines are quite popular. We all know how flexible this actor is and when it comes to his gymnastic tricks, he always takes all his fans and followers by a surprise. His Instagram handle is filled with videos of him working out and indeed Tiger is a big motivation for everyone. The actor has taken to his Instagram stories yet again to post a video of him doing backflip kicks and as always this will leave you stunned.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Tiger Shroff posted a video of him doing backflip kicks. In the video, we can see Tiger wearing grey-coloured loose fitted tracks and paired them with a black coloured vest. The video begins with him doing back to back two backflips and kicks. We assume it is his trainer who is standing with a pad in his hand and Tiger kicks that pad. Sharing this video, Tiger wrote, “I think I can do 4 now”.

Take a look:

Tiger Shroff was shooting for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the UK. The actor recently returned to the city. Well, his shooting calendar is packed with exciting projects and we have learnt that right after calling it a wrap on Heropanti, Tiger moves on to commence work on the ambitious Vikas Bahl directed Ganapath.

It will be a marathon schedule of over 40-days. “The schedule will be a blend of real-life locations and sets. Since the film also has a futuristic timeline, the makers plan to shoot some key portions against the green screen too,” the source added. Ganapath marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon, 8 years after their debut film, Heropanti.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff's throwback PHOTOS from Tiger Shroff & Krishna's childhood prove he is a doting father