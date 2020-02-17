Tiger Shroff’s boxes his way into a new week in THIS workout video and leaves us inspired; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a series of videos in which we can see the Baaghi 3 star sweating it out and honing his boxing skills. Check it out.

Among the fittest actors in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff’s name shines right at the top. The Baaghi 3 actor is known for his serious workout regimen and is often snapped while exiting his gym. Tiger also shares his workout videos on social media which become a rage among his fans. Be it parkour or gymming, Tiger often nails every kind of workout. Keeping up with the trend, recently too, Tiger shared a workout video while sweating it out at the gym that is now taking over the internet.

Recently, Tiger shared a video in which we can see him sweating it out at the gym while boxing his heart out. Clad in a vest and black track pants, Shroff can be seen manouvering his way while boxing and working out. The Baaghi 3 actor captioned one of the videos as ‘Love the sound’ to express the admiration of the noise that his boxing gloves make when they hit the trainer’s gloves. Tiger spent time boxing in the gym before beginning a new week.

In no time, Tiger’s boxing video went viral and fans couldn’t get over the actor’s agility and stead-fastness. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next with . In Baaghi 3, Tiger and Shraddha will be seen along with Ritesh Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. The film’s trailer received an overwhelming response and the first song Dus Bahane has become a trending chartbuster. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

