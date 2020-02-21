Tiger Shroff’s chiselled abs in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar photo catches Disha Patani’s attention; Check it out

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to drop a photo from Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar. Disha Patani couldn’t stop herself from reacting to the stunning photo of the Baaghi 3 star. Check it out.

Among the two stars in Bollywood whose relationship rumours have been doing rounds time and again, and Tiger Shroff’s name shines right at the top. Time and again, Tiger and Disha have clarified that they are not seeing each other and are great friends. But the rumour mill keeps churning and fans of the two love seeing them together. Often, their social media banter on each other’s photos leaves fans in awe of the two and adds fuel to the rumours of a relationship.

A day back, Tiger shared a photo of his shot from Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar and set the internet on fire. With an open white shirt and an unbuttoned black pant, Tiger oozed hotness in the photo and his chiselled abs would give anyone a run for their money. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over TIger’s photo and even Disha Patani joined the club. Disha too commented on Tiger’s photo and left the internet once again stunned with their social media banter.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff goes ‘Bhankas’ as he backflips in THIS workout video and leaves Disha Patani and her sis in awe)

Disha dropped 3 fire emoticons in the comments section of Tiger’s photo and left everyone in awe. A day back, Tiger shared a back flip video which also left Disha and her sister, Khusbhoo impressed.

Check out the photo and reaction:

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 with . While the film stars Tiger and Shraddha in lead, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in a pivotal role in it. Jackie Shroff also has a role in the film and will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger. As per reports, Disha also has shot for a special song in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will be released on March 3, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

